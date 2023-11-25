Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 25/11/2023 – 22:31

Brazilian football celebrated in double measure this Saturday night (25), at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile. In blind football, Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 and secured the sport’s gold medal for the fifth time. In football for people with cerebral palsy (CP), the green and yellow team secured their fourth title by beating Argentina in extra time, by the same score.

It’s gold for blind football in Brazil! Winning the fifth championship in games #Parapanamericans and with a great goal from Ricardinho, we took the title in #Santiago2023 over Colombia by 1×0! pic.twitter.com/0ja61sGRbd — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 26, 2023

Considered the best blind football player in the world, Ricardinho was decisive in Brazil’s victory, scoring the winning goal in the final moments of the first half. The title was a special pleasure for the player, who spent the last six months away from the field due to an injury to his right knee.

In six games in the competition, Brazil won five and only lost to Argentina – current world champion – in the first phase. Ricardinho was the campaign’s top scorer, with five goals. Nonato (three goals), Tiago Paraná and Jefinho (one each) also scored.

The PC football final was exciting. Brazil played most of the match with one less, with Bira being sent off, but resisted pressure from the Argentines and took the match to extra time. In the final minute of the second extra time, after a play by Ângelo, Cesinha scored the winning goal.

The Brazilian trajectory in the sport was perfect: six games and six victories. There were 24 goals scored – 11 in the 11-1 victory against Canada, in the first phase. Matheus Cardoso, with five goals, was the top scorer for the green and yellow team in Santiago.

Another final played this Saturday night was the doubles match in the quad class (athletes with disabilities in the lower and upper limbs) of wheelchair tennis. The partnership between Ymanitu Silva and Leandro Pena took silver, beaten by Chileans Francisco Cayuleff and Diego Pérez by 2 sets to 1, partials of 7/6 (7-5), 2/6 and 7-10 in the super tie-break (best of ten points tiebreaker).

Brazil ended Saturday with 332 medals, 151 of which were gold, easily surpassing the performance of Parapan de Lima, in Peru, four years ago. This Sunday (26), the last day of the event in Santiago, the country competes for a place on the podium in cycling events and eight classes of parabadminton (six finals and two clashes worth bronze).