09/11/2023 – 0:01

Counting on the brilliance of striker Pedro, who scored twice, Flamengo defeated Palmeiras 3-0, on Wednesday night (8) at the Maracanã stadium, to reach 56 points and continue dreaming of the Championship title Brazilian. A National Radio broadcast the match live.

After the triumph over Verdão, Rubro-Negro rose to 5th place in the standings, just three points behind leader Botafogo, who will face Grêmio, starting at 8pm (Brasília time) next Thursday (9). at the São Januário stadium. Verdão remains in second place in the competition with the same 59 points as General Severiano’s team.

Playing at home, Flamengo started better and didn’t take long to open the scoring. In the 17th minute of the first half, Gerson found Pulgar, who passed through to Pedro, who played the ball past goalkeeper Weverton. Rubro-Negro expanded 10 minutes later, when Everton Cebolinha crossed into the area and Uruguayan Arrascaeta headed the ball into the back of Palmeiras’ goal.

Just 2 minutes into the final stage, the Gávea team’s mission became easier, when Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez ended up being sent off after tackling Arrascaeta. With one more, Flamengo reached third in the match. After a good collective plot, Ayrton Lucas lifted the ball and Gerson moved to the middle of the area. Pedro then only had the job of deflecting to give final numbers to the scoreboard.

Bragantino stumbles

Who also had the possibility of sleeping at the top of the Brazilian Championship was Bragantino, who, playing at Vila Belmiro, lost 1-0 to São Paulo. With the result, Massa Bruta remained with 58 points. The only goal of the match came from Erison’s feet from a penalty kick in the 47th minute of the second half.

First relegated

This Wednesday the first team relegated from the current edition of the Brazilian Championship was also defined. After losing 3-0 to Coritiba at Arena Independência, América-MG had no mathematical chance of escaping relegation to Series B.

Other results:

Internacional 0 x 0 Fluminense

Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Fortaleza