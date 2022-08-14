





Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other, starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday (14) at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian in the first of two decisive matches that the teams will play in the interval of four days. The other game is for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday (17th) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. THE National Radio broadcast the match live.

Despite the proximity of the decisive clashes, this Sunday’s game cannot be considered a preview of next Wednesday’s match, as it is very likely that the teams will enter the field with alternative formations at Maracanã.

Even if he saves a few pieces, coach Dorival Júnior should send a very strong team to the field, with names like striker Everton Cebolinha and Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, who, despite their unquestionable quality, are still looking for space in the starting lineup.

According to the Flamengo commander, the strength of the squad can be a differential in the goal of advancing on all fronts: “We have important games following the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian. We can’t give up at all, we have to stay alive. It’s important to keep the squad ready and confident.”

The Carioca Rubro-Negro arrives motivated for the match, after eliminating Corinthians from Libertadores with a 1-0 victory on the last Wednesday (10).

Athletico-PR is also experiencing a special moment, after dispatching Estudiantes (Argentina) from Libertadores, in the heart of the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in La Plata (Argentina), with an exciting 1-0 victory with a goal by the boy Vitor Roque in the second-half additions.

Buenos Aires ✈️ Rio de Janeiro José Tramontin/athletico.com.br #athletic pic.twitter.com/C5B0E2RQBq — Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) August 12, 2022

Like Flamengo, the expectation is that coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will also save some pieces for the decisive confrontation next Wednesday.

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts Flamengo and Athletico-PR with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Mauricio Costa and duty by Luiz Ferreira. You can follow the National Ball Show here:







