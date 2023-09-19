Company says the country has “immense potential for digital payment solutions”; announcement was made this Monday (September 18th)

Brazilian fintech Ebanx announced this Monday (September 18, 2023) that it is expanding its operations to India. The country is the first on the Asian continent to join the company’s portfolio, which already includes 18 other countries in Latin America and Africa.

Ebanx, through technological and financial solutions, will enable global merchants to offer Indians the most used local payment methods in the country, including the real-time local payments system UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and also cards.

“In emerging markets, such as countries in Latin America and Africa, we have noticed a movement towards instant and alternative payments. India is a pioneer in instant payment systems, which is why Ebanx will start its operations focusing on UPI as one of the main payment methods” says Ebanx’s President of Global Payments, Paula Bellizia.

A fintech it already operates in 15 countries in Latin America and 3 in Africa. According to the company, India has “Immense potential for digital payment solutions”. The country’s e-commerce sector is forecast to grow by 35% by 2025, with a market value exceeding US$100 billion and a potential of 400 million users.

“India is a powerful market for global digital trade. The country has seen its digital payments grow four times in the last six years, consolidating a very diverse and customer-centric scenario, which has access at its core” says the CEO and co-founder of Ebanx, João Del Valle.

Ebanx was founded in 2012 in Curitiba. A fintech became a “unicorn” startup —reaching a valuation of US$1 billion without having a presence on the Stock Exchange— in 2019. In Brazil, Spotify, Uber and Airbnb are client companies of the institution.