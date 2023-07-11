Brazil Agencyi

Bragantino won the Serie A2 title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship after defeating Fluminense by 1-0, on Monday night (10) at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, in the second game of the decision. In the first match of the final, Bragantina won 3-0 at Estádio Luso Brasileiro.

The winning goal for the team from Bragança Paulista came out in the first stage. After Carol Lara’s corner kick, the tricolor defense partially cut and the ball was left to Luana, who, at first, touched it to the middle of the area, where Paulina headed past goalkeeper Amanda.

In the final stage, the Bragantinas beat goalkeeper Amanda again, but the goal scored by Letícia Monteiro ended up being annulled by the VAR (video referee) because of Letícia Telles’ offside position in the play.

Both champion Bragantino and runner-up Fluminense have already secured a spot in the 2024 Brazilian Women’s Series A1, along with Botafogo and América-MG.























