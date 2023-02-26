MANAMA (Reuters) – Brazilian Felipe Drugovich will make his Formula One debut at the 2023 season-opener in Bahrain next weekend if Lance Stroll fails to return in time from injury after a bicycle crash, team Aston Martin said on Sunday .

The team said it would give the 24-year-old Canadian son of billionaire team owner Lawrence every chance to race.

“If he is not fit for the race, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 car alongside Fernando (Alonso)”, he stated.

Stroll missed the pre-season test session, which lasted from Thursday to Saturday at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, with the Brazilian reserve driver doing 117 laps alongside double world champion Alonso.

The team gave few details about Stroll’s bike accident during practice in Spain, just saying he suffered a wrist injury.

Aston Martin has two official reserves, the other being Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, a former McLaren driver who is also the reigning Formula E champion and was competing in the electric category in Cape Town on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London)