Brazil’s new progressive centre-left government is at a loss as to what to do with far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, who, with around fifteen serious charges against him, remains free and active supporting his candidates in the emblematic municipal elections next October. These elections are considered key to the 2026 presidential elections, as they will be the first test of the right’s real political strength in the municipalities where the real power is concentrated.

If it wanted to, Lula’s government could try and imprison its predecessor, since it has a majority in its favour among the members of the Supreme Court that should sentence him. It is not doing so out of fear, it is said in political circles, of turning him into a martyr of the extreme right, which, despite being defeated in the presidential elections, is still alive and kicking and preparing its possible candidates for the next presidential elections.

Bolsonaro and his followers are aware of the government’s doubts about jailing or releasing the right-wing leader. Until when? The far-right leader is aware of the hesitations of justice with him and has even allowed a mass public event to be organised for him on 7 September, the Independence Day of the Republic, in São contra el Supremo to measure the real strength of the right.

Lula, with his political nose from so many years of struggle and government, leaves Bolsonaro not only free but active and even challenging the left. And the defeated right-wing leader at the polls continues to distribute to friends and even heads of state (the latest, the Argentine Javier Milei) the medal he has had minted with the three “i”s: immortal, imbrochavel (who never fails sexually) and inedible, because of how tough he is.

A curious incident that took place a few days ago in the south of the country during a rally, while he was on a truck with loudspeakers, ended up taking on a political tone. Suddenly, while Bolsonaro was addressing his followers, a swarm of bees launched itself at his face. In vain, he tried to free himself from the insects that harassed him and he ran off the truck while the announcer took the opportunity to stop the shooting and shout into the loudspeaker that Bolsonaro is “so sweet that the bees tried to eat him.”

The truth is that, between jokes and seriousness, the doubt for the Government of what to do with the far-right, who continues to lead the right of all shades, is not small. And it is possible that if Bolsonarista boastfulness reveals in the next municipal elections that he still has a real army in his favor, Lula will have to make some decision in view of the presidential elections in which, for the moment, no one on the horizon from the left or the center capable of defeating the whole of the right.

Perhaps that is why Lula, who knows the situation very well, appears so active even in world politics, which strengthens him in his possible new and fourth presidential contest in his long political history. How old will he be in 2026, at over 80 years old? He is not worried. He has already warned: “I have told God that I am going to live to be 120 years old.” If there is one thing that the man whom former US President Barack Obama once called “the most popular politician in the world” does not lack, it is political optimism. Perhaps because of this optimism he continues to leave Bolsonaro alive and kicking. He does not seem to fear him. The polls will, however, begin to decipher this not small Brazilian political enigma in October.

