The deaths occurred last Thursday (Oct 19); victims were in building hit by Israeli air strike

The Palestinian Embassy Brazil confirmed this Friday (October 20, 2023) to the Power360 the deaths of family members of Hasan Rabee, a Brazilian trying to leave the Gaza Strip.

Hasan’s wife, the couple’s children and grandchildren, as well as his cousin, died on Thursday (Oct 19), in an air attack that hit the building where they lived, in the north.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

Understand the war in the Middle East

WAR MAP

MAP OF THE REGION

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS