Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 13:02

A family of Brazilians, with two adults and three children, was rescued by the Colombian Coast Guard after being adrift for nine hours in the Caribbean Sea this Saturday, the 23rd, according to the Caribbean Naval Force. The sailboat they were on was invaded by sea water 11 nautical miles from the São Bernardo Islands in the Gulf of Morrosquillo, causing them to abandon the boat wearing life jackets. Before, they were in Panama.

The family was found approximately 20 miles from the point where they abandoned the boat. The Navy began searching for them by helicopter after the family's father called them by radio and the team found the boat abandoned in the middle of the ocean. The five people were taken to the Port of Cartagena.

“We checked their health status and confirmed that their vital signs were in good condition and were not dehydrated,” said a Navy agent in a video published by the Colombian naval force. According to him, at this time of year, the maritime conditions in that region are quite unfavorable for navigation.

“Captain, thank you very much for this entire rescue operation. It really was a difficult day since we noticed the problem on the boat we were on. I spent several hours at sea, with my children and my wife”, said the Brazilian, whose identity was disclosed. “We are safe and well,” he said.