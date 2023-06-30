Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for president or any other political office until 2030. The Brazilian electoral tribunal determined this on Friday. According to the court, Bolsonaro was guilty of abuse of power and unauthorized use of means of communication as president prior to last year’s presidential elections.
