Document sent to bodies such as TSE and Itamaraty cites acts of physical and verbal violence, in addition to threats in the 1st round

Brazilian entities accused on Thursday (20.Oct.2022) of irregularities in electoral zones in the United States during the 1st round of the presidential election, on October 2. groups like Defend Democracy in Brazil, Collective for a Democratic Brazil and Resistance Women Abroad sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the TRE-DF (Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District), responsible for elections abroad.

The document (intact –1 MB) mentions acts of physical and verbal violence, as well as threats by supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He also cites the use of loudspeakers near polling places and the irregular transport of voters in cities such as Miami and New York, where Bolsonaro won the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In Miami, the current chief executive obtained 11,682 votes (74.26% valid) against 2,548 votes (16.20%) for the PT. In New York, Bolsonaro received 5,088 votes (46.27%) compared to 4,716 votes (42.88%) for Lula.

Among the irregularities listed are:

acts of verbal violence, including racist and homophobic language by voters wearing images of Bolsonaro against voters wearing LGBTQI+ or red clothing;

attempted -and in some cases, effective- delay in accessing polling stations to polling stations;

threats and physical aggression by voters dressed in images of Bolsonaro aimed at female voters;

intimidation attempts inside and outside polling stations by voters dressed in images of Bolsonaro;

photographs inside the polling room;

irregular transport of voters dressed in images of Bolsonaro financed by local churches;

sound cars promoting candidate Jair Bolsonaro and parked within the perimeter of the polling place;

long and slow lines that made it difficult to exercise the political right to vote.

“It is necessary that Brazilian electoral legislation be monitored and complied with in all polling places of the Brazilian community abroad”brings one of the excerpts.

“We ask that the presence of observers and electoral inspectors be increased, and that reinforcements be requested from the security authorities in the second round of the elections, considering the resurgence of political violence and the intensification of elections, in order to protect the right to vote and non-repetition. of these facts”adds.

The groups also ask “that measures be taken to ensure that the long lines that discourage the presence of voters at the polls are not repeated, resulting in an increase in the already high rates of abstention”.

To Power 360the TRE-DF advisory confirmed the receipt of the letter and said it was “becoming aware of the content”.

O Power 360 also contacted the Itamaraty and the TSE, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.