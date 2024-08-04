After countries such as the United States, France and the United Kingdom recommended that their citizens leave Lebanon immediately, the Brazilian Embassy in Beirut also spoke out. The statement was issued on Sunday morning (4) and advises Brazilians living in Lebanon or who are passing through the country to consider leaving “by their own means, until normality returns”. The information is from Agência Brasil.

In a statement, the embassy also asks that those planning to travel to the Asian country wait for normality in the region. However, if a stay in Lebanon is necessary, the recommendation is to “avoid staying in the south of the country, in border areas or in other areas of recognized risk.

Furthermore, the guidance is that Brazilians who are in Lebanon adopt safety guidelines suggested by Lebanese authorities and reinforce precautionary measures, such as not taking part in crowds and protests; seeking to stay informed about the current situation in the country and following communication channels.

Brazilians must also check the date of their passports, which must be valid for at least six months; and confirm whether they have a Brazilian nationality document, such as a birth certificate or a valid Brazilian or Lebanese identity card.

To keep your registration data updated with the consular section of the embassy, ​​you must complete the consular registration form. Contact with the embassy can be made by site, Facebookfor the X platform or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

In case of emergency, the emergency telephone number is +961 70 108 374 (consular service in Lebanon, 24 hours) or +55 61 98260-0610 (consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, 24 hours).

Situation in the Middle East

The guidelines come days after the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and the top commander of the Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in a bombing in Lebanon.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death, but Iran and the Lebanese armed group, as well as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have vowed revenge against the Jewish state.

The situation has jeopardized the truce negotiations in the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian Islamists have expressed their refusal to resume dialogue, and mediators Egypt and Qatar have said that such actions make it impossible to build trust between the parties. As a result, there are concerns that the war in Gaza could turn into a regional conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (4) he is willing to go “a long, long way” in ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, as families of those kidnapped in the Gaza Strip and a growing number of senior negotiators press him to sign an agreement.

Meanwhile, an Israeli infantry brigade this week completed a military exercise to simulate “combat scenarios in enemy territory” in northern Israel. The troops rehearsed combat scenarios, evacuating casualties, using camouflage and moving through mountainous and dense terrain.