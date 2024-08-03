Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 16:22

Brazilian Leticia Carvalho was elected secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), a UN body based in Jamaica that brings together signatory countries of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and manages the exploration of mineral resources in the international part of the oceans.

Carvalho is an oceanographer and currently coordinates the Marine and Freshwater Branch at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that she will be the first woman, scientist and Latin American to hold the position. Her term is scheduled for the period from 2025 to 2028.

The election took place during the 29th ISA Assembly, held in Kingston, Jamaica.

“The ISA Secretariat congratulates Ms. Carvalho and looks forward to working with her in the future to advance our shared goals and ensure that the deep seabed is regulated and protected for the benefit of all humanity,” the organization wrote in a note announcing the Brazilian’s election.

Carvalho’s selection comes amid growing interest in deep-sea mining from several countries, while marine scientists warn about the ecological damage this activity could cause.

The Brazilian candidate competed for the position with the current secretary-general, British lawyer Michael Lodge. The Brazilian candidate received 79 votes out of a total of 113, the Itamaraty reported.

According to a report in the newspaper The GuardianLodge is seen as a secretary general who is overly supportive of corporations wanting to expand deep-sea mining.

In the ISA statement, the organization’s secretariat expressed “gratitude and appreciation” to Lodge for his “transformative leadership and dedicated service in the service of the ISA, its Member States and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea for over 30 years.”

According to the organization, it was under Lodge’s administration that the entity made significant advances in promoting good governance and transparency, improved organizational performance and provided the foundations for the sustainable management of deep-sea mineral resources, including through the advancement of scientific research in the area of ​​the deep seabed.