





In an environment of record default in the country, Brazilians are resorting to different strategies to try to clear their name. On the borrowers’ radar, credit fintechs began to gain popularity. They offer loans online, although not always at an advantageous interest rate. There are also those who use some type of savings or sell assets to pay off day-to-day expenses, in an attempt to prevent the budget from going into the red.

Fintechs’ credit stock is still quite small compared to large banks. But the rise in the basic interest rate and the consequent increase in the cost of capital have made the market more restrictive, especially for those with a dirty name.

“The current situation implies an even greater restriction for this public (delinquent), which makes these people come after players that are serving this customer profile more”, says Antonio Brito, CEO and co-founder of SuperSim. The company has an average of 100 thousand operations per month, and the requested volume reaches around R$ 1 million.

Experts warn that one must be cautious when taking out this type of loan. “A fintech may be less demanding in granting credit, but interest rates can be very high,” says Ricardo Rocha, a finance professor at Insper. “On the other hand, there are platforms that have competitive and even more affordable rates, especially on secured loans. Many refinance cars or real estate.”

In September, 30% of households were in arrears, according to the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC). It was the highest level since 2010, when the survey began. The situation is even worse for lower-income families. More vulnerable to inflation and the fragility of the labor market, they have little leeway to manage the accounts.

Every month, the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre), of Fundação Getulio Vargas, measures the indicator of financial stress for families, composed of the population’s indebtedness and the share of respondents who dispose of savings or sell goods just to pay basic expenses. .

Last month, the stress indicator stood at 25% – 13.7% used saved funds and 11.3% were in debt. For families with monthly income of up to R$ 2.1 thousand, the indicator was 30.6%. Among those with monthly gains of up to R$ 9.6 thousand, it marked 18.4%.

“Lower-income families are more indebted and show a very strong cautious behavior, while there is a behavior with greater purchase intention in the higher-income bracket”, says Viviane Seda, coordinator of surveys at Ibre.

fintechs

Despite the stock still shy compared to traditional banks, loans offered by digital platforms have been growing at a strong pace. A survey by Serasa Experian shows that the volume of credit granted by fintechs and digital banks increases by an average of 62.8% per year – eight times the market average, which registers an annual increase of 8.1%.

The survey was based on the range from 2016 to 2021. In the period, the volume offered by startups in the sector went from R$ 4.8 billion to R$ 55 billion. The offer of the entire National Financial System (SFN) went from R$3.174 trillion to R$4.685 trillion.

The study also indicates that 2022 should follow the upward trend: there was a 412% increase in surveys of CPFs and CNPJs for credit concessions by all financial companies. Of the total of these surveys, 10.6% were from startups.

An expressive part of this demand for credit has been for the payment of debts. A mapping by FinanZero, an online platform that intermediates loans with 60 financial institutions and compares interest rates, showed that 33.3% of requests in August were aimed at paying off debts. Then, cited by 16.3%, he became his own business. On average, the requested amount was R$ 6.6 thousand.

Creditas, which offers secured loans, also registered this movement: in September, 29% of the demand for vehicle-guaranteed credit was to pay off debts. The demand for the modality grew 43% in the last 12 months.

“People want to get out of debt and are looking for personal credit. However, for a person in debt, with an income commitment above 30%, it is very difficult to get this credit”, says Renata Eufrosino, manager of FinanZero. “But there is a point here: fintech has a greater risk appetite and looks at this audience.”

For three years, civil servant Theogenes Ramos, a resident of Piaçabuçu, in the interior of Alagoas, added to the list of defaulters in the country. While building his house, he watched his credit card debt grow to R$6,000. “I started building and buying material, but my wife became unemployed,” he says.

With a dirty name and no limit available, he started using credit cards from friends and relatives to finish the work. “I kept not paying my card, but I was committed to paying theirs.”

Ramos started getting out of debt five months ago, after researching on the internet how a negative person gets a loan. He found a fintech that approved two loans: one for R$500 and the other for R$750. He put together a reserve and paid off what he owed on the card. “I am no longer in default and now I can pay what I owe.”

financial education

In addition to the unfavorable economic scenario, with inflation and high interest rates, another fact that has led to default is the lack of financial education, aggravated by an “overconfidence”. This is what a survey by Creditas in partnership with Opinion Box indicates. According to the study, 70% of people believe they can evaluate the best options when faced with different lines of credit. However, more than half (52%) has already become indebted due to the misuse of credit cards or overdrafts.

“Brazilians are used to using short credit, the overdraft, and expensive, which is the credit card. Just because a person knows the traditional options available on the market doesn’t mean they know which one is most suitable for them”, says Maria Teresa Fornea, vice president of the secured loan unit at Creditas. “Anyone who owns a car or a property, for example, gets better credit, as they have longer terms and lower rates.”

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







