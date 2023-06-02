The nightmare that Brazilian indigenous people have feared the most in recent years came true last Tuesday night, when the Chamber of Deputies, with a conservative majority, approved by a large majority a bill that in practice makes it very difficult for the State to continue recognizing the indigenous as legitimate owners of the lands they claim. This is an unprecedented blow to the indigenous cause and a considerable setback for the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who came to power promising to resume the demarcation of lands that Jair Bolsonaro paralyzed and even created an unprecedented Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. , which is getting closer to becoming something merely symbolic.

The law is known in Brazil as the “temporary framework” because it establishes that indigenous people can only claim the lands they were on on October 5, 1988, the date the current Constitution was approved. In practice, this means that indigenous people who cannot prove that they were in a certain area before 1988 will not get demarcation. The indigenous allege that in this way it is ignored that many communities were expelled from their original territories, something very common, in fact, during the military dictatorship (1964-1985).

The supporters, linked to the powerful agricultural and livestock sector, defend that the law will put an end to legal uncertainty and territorial disputes and will bring peace to the countryside. For indigenous people and ecologists it is a death sentence. And it is that in addition to establishing this temporary limit, the law also prevents already recognized protected lands from expanding their extension, authorizes mining and the cultivation of transgenics within them and that infrastructure works are carried out without consulting the affected peoples. In addition, the policy of no contact with indigenous people who remain in voluntary isolation is made more flexible.

The 427 indigenous reserves that are currently in Brazil are equivalent to almost 14% of its territory and are the areas where nature is best preserved, where deforestation rates are lowest. Normally they are green islands in the middle of a sea of ​​large estates, which is why the legal demarcation of these lands is also key to fighting for the preservation of the Amazon and against climate change. There are dozens of indigenous lands whose processes are waiting in a drawer until the State recognizes them definitively. The indigenous organizations had high hopes for Lula and expected him to sign the first documents in the first few months. He didn’t do it until April, when he surveyed six small territories. At that time he promised that when his term ends in 2026 there will be no undemarcated reserves, something he will hardly be able to fulfill.

The “temporary framework” law had been in the pipeline for 16 years, and not even during Bolsonaro’s four years, with a like-minded president, did it succeed. The strength of the right and the ruralist lobby in Parliament (which is even more conservative than in the last legislature) made it possible. Three centrist parties that support Lula and have ministries also voted in favor, contrary to government guidelines. The law still has to go through the Senate, although the indigenous trust more in the Supreme Court, which will judge the constitutionality of the “temporary framework” on June 7. However, the judges have opened and closed the debate on numerous occasions, it is not clear that there will be a final decision that day.

The advancement of this bill is the second major defeat that the deputies have imposed on Lula in a very short time. Last week, they questioned the design of the ministries organized by the president and withdrew powers from the ministries of Environment and Indigenous Peoples. The first, in the hands of Marina Silva, was left unable to manage the rural environmental registry, a document that is key to fighting deforestation. The Chamber transferred that competence to the Ministry of Management, where it is expected to find less hostile terrain. The recently created Ministry of Indigenous Peoples was left without its main attribution, precisely to take care of the demarcation of the lands that are now in question, which will pass to the Ministry of Justice. The government did not do much to prevent those changes to avoid further antagonizing the Chamber.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also "Sharjah Cooperative" plans to expand its retail outlets during 2023 subscribe

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, did not hide her discontent and expressed “some frustration” with Lula, especially because she believes that he could have been more involved. It is a reproach that some allies are beginning to make in private. The government’s difficulties in Congress are palpable, but so far Lula has preferred to give priority to his international agenda instead of tackling internal challenges. According to a count by the newspaper O Globo, since January he has met with 30 foreign leaders (not counting all the South American presidents he received in Brasilia this week), and instead only held meetings with nine allied parliamentarians.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.