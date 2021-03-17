His Excellency Fernando Azevedo e Silva, Brazilian Minister of Defense, praised his country’s distinguished relations with the UAE in all fields, including the defense field.

This came during his meeting with Saleh Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Brazil, where the meeting dealt with the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries in the field of defense and ways to enhance them, in addition to reviewing the distinguished Brazilian participation in the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions 2021.

The ambassador praised the strategic partnership relations that bind the two countries, especially after the historic visit of His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil to the UAE in October 2019, noting that the UAE Military Attaché in Brasilia is the first for the country in the Latin American region. For his part, the Brazilian Minister of Defense affirmed his country’s interest in strengthening strategic relations with the UAE in the defense field, pointing to the distinction of Brazilian industries in this field .. He also expressed his admiration for the excellence and success achieved by the IDEX exhibition, looking forward to His country’s participation in the Dubai Airshow.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Tariq Saeed Al Shamsi, the state’s military attaché in Brasilia.