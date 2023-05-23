Brazil Agencyi

05/22/2023 – 22:32

Cuiabá defeated Cruzeiro by 1 to 0, this Monday (22) in the middle of Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, to leave the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, assuming the 14th position of the classification with 7 points.

GAME END IN SEVEN LAGOAS! GOLD VICTORY! Deyverson scored and Cuiabá adds three very important points! Great, team! Good! The next challenge is Saturday, at our house, against Coritiba, and we are waiting for you, fans! FORWARD pic.twitter.com/Gut0SJZUuc — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) May 23, 2023

Raposa, on the other hand, after the setback in the confrontation that ended the 7th round of the competition, lost the opportunity to assume the vice-leadership. With the defeat, he remained in 5th place with 12 points, 6 behind leader Botafogo and 3 behind vice-leader Palmeiras.

The only goal of the match came in the 36th minute of the first half. Fernando Sobral made a great move on the right and crossed for Deyverson, who headed it to the bottom of the goal defended by Rafael Cabral.

The emotion and celebration of Deyvin’s goal, which is giving us an important victory in Sete Lagoas! Come on, my team! Forward, Golden pic.twitter.com/01Vt1GphLE — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) May 23, 2023







