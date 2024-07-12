Washington (dpa)

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced the refereeing team that will manage the final match of the 2024 Copa America, between Argentina and Colombia.

The Argentine national team will meet its Colombian counterpart on Sunday evening in the final of the continental competition, currently being held in the United States, at the “Hark Rock” stadium in the American city of Miami. The official website of the tournament stated that a Brazilian refereeing team was appointed to manage the match, led by the referee Rafael Claus, assisted by Bruno Pires and Rodrigo Correa, while the Brazilian Rodolfo Toschi was chosen for the video assistant referee (VAR) technology, assisted by his compatriot Danilo Manes.

The Argentine national team aspires to retain the title for the second consecutive edition, and win the tournament for the 16th time in its history, to set a record as the team that has won the title the most, which it currently shares with Uruguay.

In contrast, the Colombian team, which is participating in the final for the third time, dreams of winning the title for the second time, after having previously won it when it hosted the competition on its home grounds in 2001.