Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/22/2024 – 15:00

Anyone who has watched the program Irmãos à Obra is used to seeing the conditions of many houses in the United States: old and precarious buildings, made of wood, which generally require very expensive work. Brazilian businessman João Vianna saw this scenario as an opportunity to create Invisto, a company that invests in the North American real estate market by buying old houses and tearing everything down.

In conversation with the reporter from This is MoneyVianna, who already has experience with the real estate market with the creation of Loft, explained that she saw 2022 as an opportunity to offer a scalable business with the demolition of old houses and the construction of new homes.

“The average age of the inventory of homes available for sale in the US is around 43 years. If you take a masonry house here in Brazil, this is a good age, but in the USA 94% are made of wood, so this useful life is much shorter. It ends up being faster and cheaper to tear down and build a new house than to renovate it,” he explains.

In addition to Vianna, the company’s partners are Victor Magalhães (former CEO and former CRO of Loft), and Rafael Rebouças (founder of Joy Living).

Currently, there are around 55 homes ready and the expectation is for 100 homes to be sold by mid-2025.

The fund has US$60 million to finance the construction of new homes in the US, aiming for a profit margin of 60%. The fund’s approximately 100 Brazilian and foreign investors should receive their first returns in June 2025. The average annual return is 18% in dollars per year.

The average time a house takes from the foundation to being 100% ready is 9 months. Check out the video of building a house in a few months:

Constructions are focused on prime areas

Once this market was identified, the company then focused on mapping the areas with the greatest potential for property appreciation. Research and data collection were carried out to identify prime areas, with quality schools nearby, parks and businesses where the search for homes should focus. Taking all this into account, the cities of Orlando and Winter Park, in Florida, were the ones that received the first investments.

By the end of the year, another fund, this time worth US$150 million, is scheduled to be launched. The difference will be the exploration of a new market: the city of Tampa, also in Florida. The investment is for large investors and made through family offices, private consultancies that take care of high net worth. The process of attracting new investors is carried out by the fund itself.

Another market difference is the minimum investment quota. In the first fund, this amount was US$500,000 per investor. The idea is to reduce the entry value and increase the number of investors to reach US$150 million.

Older customers and millennials

Even though the North American real estate market will be slower in 2024, Vianna explains that two profiles still keep the market hot, especially in the Florida region: older people and millennials. Another important factor for the region to grow is that there are increasingly more tax incentives for companies to set up in Florida.

“The former end up looking for smaller houses after their children leave home, in addition to looking for the southern United States as it is a warmer region. Millennials, on the other hand, challenged the idea that they would be a generation that wouldn’t buy houses, and now they are buying them,” he says.