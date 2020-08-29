3,804,803 people have contracted coronavirus infection in Brazil, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

43 412 cases of infection were recorded per day. It is also noted that the number of deaths has reached 119,504. More than 2.9 million patients have recovered.

Recall that Brazil ranks second in the world in terms of the number of people infected with COVID-19. In first place is the United States, where more than 5.9 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that the first lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, recovered from the coronavirus infection. The country’s leader, Jair Bolsonaro, also contracted COVID-19.