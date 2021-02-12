51,546 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Brazil in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health of the republic reports.

The total number of cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic in the country has reached 9,765,455. 237,489 people became victims of the virus, and 1,288 patients died per day.

Brazil is in third place in the world for the number of coronavirus. The first place is occupied by the United States, followed by India.

The previous day, 54,742 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazil. Earlier, the World Health Organization announced the emergence of cases of re-infection of people with coronavirus, despite the presence of antibodies.