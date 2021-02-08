26 845 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Brazil in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health of the republic.

The total number of cases of infection since the start of the pandemic in the country has reached 9,524,640. 231,534 patients became victims of the virus, 552 people died per day.

Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus infection. The first place is occupied by the United States, followed by India. At the end of December 2020, a new COVID-19 mutation was registered in Brazil. It was clarified that it originated in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, the Upper House of the Brazilian Parliament adopted a bill obliging the national regulator to register drugs for COVID-19 in an emergency within five days. It also became known that the Brazilian government is ready to purchase ten million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

According to the latest WHO data, the number of COVID-19 cases in the world has reached 105.39 million, and 22 302 302 people have died.