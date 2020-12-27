7 465 806 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health of the republic reports.

It is noted that the number of cases of infection increased by 17,246 per day. The total number of deaths was 190,795. In total, 6,475,466 people recovered in the country.

Brazil has the third largest number of coronavirus cases in the world. On December 17, the number of COVID-19 cases in the republic exceeded seven million.

The United States ranks first in terms of the number of cases of infection, India is in second place.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 80 million. 1.75 million patients became victims of the virus.