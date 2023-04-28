By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Federal Court of Sao Paulo has banned the export of live cattle from all ports in the country, a decision hailed as historic on Thursday by an animal welfare group.

The verdict, which may be subject to appeal, was handed down on Tuesday by federal judge Djalma Gomes.

“Animals are not things. They are sentient living beings, that is, individuals who feel hunger, thirst, pain, cold, anguish, fear”, wrote Gomes in the sentence.

The National Forum for the Protection and Defense of Animals filed a lawsuit in Federal Court in 2017 requesting that all exports of live cattle be prohibited.

An injunction suspending live cattle exports was granted, but it was later overturned by the Federal Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), the NGO said.

The NGO called Gomes’ decision “historic” for recognizing the “suffering caused to animals, in an activity similar to human trafficking during the era of slavery”.

Carlos Fávaro, agriculture minister, told Reuters during a beef industry event that he had not spoken with the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) about whether the federal government would file an appeal against the decision.

He said the court decision is upheld, but he defended the live cattle trade in Brazil, saying foreign buyers would not invest in animals that could lose weight during transport.

He said that “the accommodations” in which the animals travel are adequate and “favorable” to the continued development of the cattle.

Minerva, a leading beef supplier and live cattle exporter in South America, had no immediate comment on the decision.