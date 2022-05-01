Corinthians provisionally reached the leadership of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship by beating Fortaleza 1-0, with an own goal by Matheus Jussa, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The triumph took Timão to the top of the table, with nine points, but the fourth round only ends at 20:00 (Brasília time) this Monday (2) with the clash between São Paulo and Santos. If they win, Peixe can reach 10 points and become the new leader of the Brasileirão. Fortaleza, which still hasn’t added points in this edition, follows in last in the general classification.

In the first half, Timão had the chance to open the scoring after seven minutes, with Júnior Moraes who won the Leão do Pici defense before sending it to the back of the net. The goal, however, was disallowed after intervention by the VAR (video referee): the images showed the striker arranging the ball with his arm before kicking. Then, in the 12th minute, it was Fortaleza’s turn to almost go ahead with a shot by Matheus Jussa from the edge of the area, but Cássio made a great save. Leão had another good chance with Moisés, who kicked hard, but the ball went over the crossbar. In the 21st minute, in another shot by Moisés, goalkeeper Cássio missed and the ball was left for Sílvio Romero to push into the goal. But, player was offside and the goal was not validated.

On the return of the break, after seven minutes, Timão opened the scoring at Neo Química Arena. The play started with Róger Guedes taking a short corner to Maycon: he crossed for Gil to score, but in an attempt to deflect the ball, midfielder Matheus Jussa ended up scoring against. Then, Timão almost widened in Gil’s header after a corner, but goalkeeper Max Walef palmed it. Timão still had other good opportunities to increase the score with Gustavo Mantuan, but the match ended in 1-0.

