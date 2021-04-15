ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Many hotels are closing in Mallorca. The number of Covid 19 cases is low, but the Brazilian corona mutant P.1 is detected. Will the curfew come soon anyway?

Coronavirus pandemic in Mallorca

For the first time (April 15th) the Brazilian corona mutant P.1 proven.

Still falls before the Whitsun vacation nocturnal Curfew between Palma and Soller?

Munich / Palma de Mallorca – Corona now has many proven mutations. The mutants are known to the general public primarily through their abbreviations. P.1 can be memorized comparatively well, and not just because of the description. It is this mutation that is of particular concern to doctors and scientists with a view to Covid-19.

An analysis text of the Deutsche Welle describes that 90 percent of new corona infections in Brazil, which is particularly hard hit, can now be traced back to this variant. To put it into perspective: The Covid-19 numbers are currently exploding in mid-April in the South American country with around 211 million inhabitants.

Coronavirus pandemic on Mallorca: Corona mutant P.1 first detected on the Balearic island

The reports coincide: This form of the coronavirus is much more contagious than other mutations, it is said. Bitter: P.1 was also found for the first time on the holiday island of Mallorca.

This was confirmed by the head of microbiology at Palma’s Son Espases hospital, Antonio Oliver, at a press conference on Wednesday (April 14). And that shortly after the Easter holiday that tens of thousands of Germans spent on the Balearic Island.

Accordingly, the mutation was discovered the day before during a routine sequencing of a positive PCR test on March 29. Oliver reported that there was a source of infection at a sporting event in late March. Nine people then tested positive for the corona virus. Now the other positive tests for P.1 should also be examined.

Corona in Mallorca: Many hotels close again after Easter due to the pandemic

It’s bad news that hits Mallorca in an already tricky position. As the Mallorca Newspaper writes, are currently having to close rows of hotels again after the Easter vacationers briefly ensured a slight economic defuse. The Mediterranean island is economically known to be heavily dependent on tourism.

According to the report, only 13 percent of the hotels were open at Easter. Now the bookings for Mallorca collapsed again completely.

Comparatively low: the number of reported new corona infections in the Balearic Islands. © Screenshot CAIB, as of April 15th

The hoteliers would now hope for a return of the vacationers at the end of May. They refer to the comparatively low number of Covid 19 cases on the Balearic island. According to the Corona dashboard of the Balearic Regional Government (CAIB), 35 new infections were reported this Thursday (April 15) – 23 fewer than the day before.

Corona in Mallorca: will the curfew on the Balearic island soon fall?

It will soon be shown how much the highly contagious variant P.1 has an impact on the infection process. Striking: Meanwhile, on Mallorca – as in the Corona crisis in Germany – the meaning and legality of the nocturnal curfew is eagerly discussed.

As the Mallorca Newspaper reports that, according to lawyers, with the end of the national alarm on May 9, “the curfew will be impossible”. But the last word has probably not yet been said on this either. (pm)