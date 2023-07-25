Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/24/2023 – 22:07 Share

Coritiba defeated Fluminense by 2-0, on Monday night (24) at Couto Pereira stadium, in the match that ended the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After this result, Coxa reached 14 points and was close to leaving the relegation zone of the competition.

CORITIBA VICTORY!!!!!!!!! With goals from Robson and debutant Diogo Oliveira, Coritiba had a spectacular first half and controlled the match in the final stage. What a game. What a win. The biggest public of the year deserved this capital victory. pic.twitter.com/kaYKwJgRKu — Coritiba (@Coritiba) July 24, 2023

As for Tricolor das Laranjeiras, this was the second consecutive match in the competition (also considering the classic with Flamengo). After this setback, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz moved to 7th place in the standings with 25 points.

Coritiba’s victory was built entirely in the first half. In the 23rd minute, striker Robson opened the scoring with a penalty kick. Four minutes later, Coxa reached the second, when Matheus Bianqui advanced on the right end, got rid of Felipe Melo with a beautiful dribble and crossed for the debutant Diogo Oliveira, who gave final numbers to the confrontation.