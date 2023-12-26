Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 15:23

The consumption of chemical products for industrial use in Brazil increased by 9.8% in October 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, but national companies were unable to take advantage of the greater interest from buyers, recording a 4.4% drop in domestic sales. In the opposite direction, the volume of imports increased by 28.8% on the same comparative basis, as pointed out in the Situational Monitoring report (RAC), carried out by the Brazilian Chemical Industry Association (Abiquim) in partnership with the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe ), released this Tuesday, 26.

With a difficult scenario caused by the strong entry of imported products into Brazil, the national chemical industry production indicator fell 5.66% in October. The sector's installed capacity was 66% in the month, five percentage points below the same period in 2022.

There was also 4.92% inflation in October prices for chemical products for industrial use, which represents the second consecutive month of nominal increase, according to the General Price Index (IGP) carried out by Abiquim and Fipe. Abiquim points out that the phenomenon is a reflection of the international market.

As for the month of September, National Apparent Consumption (CAN) increased by 11.2%. Imports also increased 19.9%, both in the annual comparison. In the same period, production fell 3.12% and domestic sales fell 4.42%. Prices in the period registered an increase of 2.99% compared to the immediately previous month.

According to the director of Economics and Statistics at Abiquim, Fátima Giovanna Coviello Ferreira, the chemical sector is experiencing one of its worst moments. The executive also says that the Brazilian government is being harmed due to the difficulties that the sector has been facing, with losses of 23.1% in tax collection from the manufacture of chemical products compared to an annual basis, to R$ 23.5 billion between January and October this year.

“The situation becomes even more critical when evaluating the growth in the volume of imported products and their respective prices, originating in Asian countries. Local demand in these countries has declined, but they are benefiting from receiving oil and oil products from Russia at prices that represent around a third of the international value”, stated Fátima.

Accumulated

From January to October, all indices monitored by Abiquim show negative results, with the exception of imports, which rose 3.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Other indicators, such as National Apparent Consumption (-2.8%), production (-10.09%), domestic sales (-9.43%) and exports (-13%) registered a drop in the accumulated January to October compared to the same period in 2022. According to Abiquim, the numbers highlight the lack of competitiveness of the national industry both to meet local demand and for the foreign market.

The entity points out that it has intensified efforts to take emergency and structuring requests for the sector to the government, in order to overcome the negative scenario. In 2023, Abiquim highlights that as a result of this work the reestablishment of the Special Regime for the Chemical Industry (Reiq) was achieved, in addition to the resumption of the standard import tax for 73 chemical products.