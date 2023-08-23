The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday a bill that puts an end to the “spending ceiling” public and creates new, more flexible budget rules, a victory for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The text, approved by 379 votes against 64, can help the leftist government to fulfill its promise of ambitious social programs and a vast investment program in infrastructure.

(Also read: Brasilia police leadership arrested for allowing coup attempt in January).

The new rules, which will already affect next year’s budget, put an end to the spending cap introduced at the end of 2016, under the center-right government of former President Michel Temer.

They allow greater flexibility in terms of spending, which can increase at the rate of tax revenue.

Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

At the same time, it guarantees a certain budgetary rigor, limiting the increase in expenditures to 70 percent of the increase in State revenue.



The project had already passed through the Chamber of Deputies in May, but a new vote was necessary for its adoption, after modifications introduced by the Senate.

The beginning of the third term of Lula, who already governed between 2003 and 2010, was marked by the reestablishment of social programs, such as the Bolsa Família, a subsidy paid to the poorest families.

The government has also strengthened state environmental conservation agencies, which suffered major budget cuts under former President Jair Bolsonaro. After his victory against the latter in October, Lula promised to reconcile “budget, social responsibility and sustainable development.”



(Keep reading: Summit in Brazil seeks an ambitious agreement to save the Amazon.)

During his first two terms, his administration was noted for robust investment in social programs that lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty.

At that time, the economic situation was especially favorable for Brazil, which was taking advantage of a boom in the price of raw materials.

The current situation is far from that ‘boom’, although the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Brazil’s rating from BB– to BB in July, highlighting in particular the tax reform approved that same month by Deputies.

File photo of the Brazilian Congress. See also Human Rights Watch says Bolsonaro is a threat to democracy in Brazil

“It’s important,” André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton Investimentos, told AFP. But “it remains to be seen whether or not it is feasible to achieve the goals that they themselves (the government) they were put”, because “it will depend a lot on the collection” of the State.

Two weeks ago, the government relaunched a large package of major works, the Growth Acceleration Program, which provides for public and private investments of some 348,000 million dollars. The new budgetary rules will be essential to guarantee its financing.



(We recommend: Bukele, Amlo and Lula, the presidents with the best image: what position did Gustavo Petro hold?).

Lula’s approval rating increased to 60 percent in August (compared to 56 percent in June), according to a public opinion poll by the consulting firm Quaest, which gathers a better perception of the economy and the president’s relations with Congress.

AFP