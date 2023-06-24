The company’s forecast is that activities will begin in 2024; authorization is from the FDA, considered the Anvisa of the United States

Brazilian manufacturer of lung ventilators received approval from US authorities to start production in Florida (United States). Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), authorized Magnamed, founded in 2005, in São Paulo, to start producing OxyMag to serve the northern market. -American.

OxyMag was developed with support from the Fapesp Program (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) Innovative Research in Small Businesses, between 2006 and 2012.

The certification process in the United States, started in 2019, interrupted in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021, came to an end with an approval that transformed Magnamed into the first Brazilian manufacturer of lung ventilators in the North American market.

To achieve certification, the company invested at least US$ 1 million in laboratories, consultants, prototypes, pilot line, travel. In addition, it is setting up a service and sales team.

FROM 2024

With the approval, Magnamed should start local production from 2024, since the new industrial plant, leased in 2023, in Florida, is ready to operate. The forecast is that up to one hundred units of the OxyMag ventilator will be produced per month, with a total focus on the local market. It is estimated that worldwide the sector moves US$ 5.7 billion annually and approximately 20% in the USA alone.

“We are very happy with the news of FDA approval. It was an objective that we fought for a long time and that makes us very proud to be a Brazilian company achieving an unprecedented feat in the United States. We hope that this is the first of many achievements of its kind and that the new factory can help show the world that we produce real innovation in the medical-hospital sector”says Wataru Ueda, founding partner and CEO of Magnamed, in a press release.

Since 2010, the company has already obtained the approval of the regulatory body of the European Community and exports already represent a significant portion of sales. Around 40% of the fans are destined for the private market, 30% of production for the national public sector and 30% of production is exported.

In addition to FDA approval, Magnamed now operates in virtually all markets. The goal is for exports to represent 80% of revenues by 2026 – reaching R$ 180 million. However, for this to happen, it is important to have internationally certified products. In its history, Magnamed already records exports to 81 countries across the planet.

INCREASE IN COMPETITIVENESS

Ueda argues that, in addition to bringing more revenue to Magnamed, exports make a very important contribution to competitiveness.

“It is necessary to obtain several international certifications, both for the product and for the manufacturing processes and quality management. The Brazilian market, as it is completely open, requires the company to constantly update technology to remain competitive and, for that, there is nothing better than competing on the world stage”evaluates.

The useful life of a ventilator is seven years in the USA, against ten years in the rest of the world. With the factory, the company increases the demand for replacement. There is also a concern on the part of countries to be supplied with this type of product, which causes a movement abroad asking for local manufacturing.

“We are partnering to manufacture in India and Mexico, among other countries, so that we can provide technology and expertise so that they are not so dependent on imports”explains Ueda.

MONITORING

In November 2022, Magnamed announced the development of a world-first mechanical ventilation monitoring system, PMUS. Under study since 2017, the new solution uses “machine learning” and AI (artificial intelligence) to solve asynchrony problems between machine and patient. The company invested BRL 4 million in the research, with resources from the Information Technology Law.

“machine learning” is the area of AI and computer science which focuses on using data and algorithms to mimic the way humans learn, gradually improving their accuracy.

The new system could soon revolutionize the production of this type of equipment globally. A small hardware and a new software based on algorithms of “machine learning” and AI solve a problem that is currently only solved by other producers in an invasive way, with the introduction of a balloon or electrodes in the esophagus.

In partnership with doctors, the company found a solution through data analysis to understand and estimate the effort exerted by the respiratory muscles. It is a machine that has “learned” how to calculate this muscle pressure, which makes it possible to analyze whether the ventilator is in sync or not.

Thus, it was possible to reconstruct the negative pressure that the diaphragm generates to place air inside the lung, the so-called PMUS, which until now could only be measured invasively.

EXPANSION

Founded in 2005 by engineers Wataru Ueda, Tatsuo Suzuki and Toru Miyagi, the company received a first contribution in 2008 from the Criatec fund, from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), through the manager KPTL.

At that time, Cietec was still incubating at the startup hub of the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP). In 2015, it received a second capital injection, from the social impact fund Vox Capital. The Criatec and Vox funds together hold 54% of the company. In addition to the necessary contribution, they collaborate in the company’s governance, according to Magnamed executives.

The 2020 expansion came as demand for its ventilators soared due to the effects of the pandemic on the healthcare system. To cope with the increase in production, Wataru Ueda called on his network of former classmates from the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA), like Walter Schalka, who runs Suzano, asking for help in manufacturing.

Other heavyweights in the national industry, such as Embraer, joined in this effort and made it possible to expand production. The result was the vertiginous growth of the company and the deployment of internationalization plans.

With information from FAPESP Agency.