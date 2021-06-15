The clubs of the first division of Brazil want to organize their own League and emancipate themselves from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which currently organizes the national championship, local media reported on Tuesday.

Nineteen of the twenty Serie A teams signed a document on Tuesday in which they express their intention to found a League in order to organize themselves the Brazilian Championship from 2022, according to one of the signatory clubs informed Efe.

The only one who did not sign the text was Sport Recife due to the power vacuum that exists in the entity after the resignation of its president, Milton bivar.

The movement occurs in the middle of a internal crisis in the CBF, after the temporary suspension of its president, Rogério Caboclo, accused of moral and sexual abuse by an employee of the entity.

On the other hand, Clubs are asking for more space in CBF decision-making and believe that with greater autonomy they will be able to overcome the tremendous loss of income more quickly that caused the coronavirus pandemic, according to the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

The decision, however, It is not a total rupture as happened with the failed project of the European Super League announced by the most powerful clubs in the Old Continent and that was shipwrecked a few days after being made public.

In this case, Brazilian club leaders are expected to meet with the interim president of the CBF, Antonio Carlos Nunes, and other representatives of the confederation to convey their intentions.

The statutes of the CBF already contemplate the possibility of creating a League, although for this it is necessary the endorsement of the regional football federations, which would cede part of their power to the clubs, and to the General Administrative Assembly of the CBF.