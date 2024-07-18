Flamengo Vice President Braz Confused Alexander and Dmitry Medvedev

Brazilian Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz confused Zenit chairman Alexander Medvedev with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. This was reported on the Planeta do Futebol social network page X.

Braz discussed the negotiations for the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Claudiinho and said that on the other side was a man who was the president of Russia for five years. “So we are not pulling a player out of a club with no history and status,” he added.

Alexander Medvedev has been the Chairman of the Board of Zenit since 2019. Before that, he headed the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) from 2008 to 2014.

Dmitry Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.