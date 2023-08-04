How did you feel about the content of this article?

Brasília (DF) 05/24/2023 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, during a statement to the press. | Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil

The Brazilian Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that the human rights abuses committed by the regimes of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela “is an issue that has to be discussed.” The information was given in an interview with the Argentine newspaper infobaewhere he assured that Brazil is in discussion with the three countries.

According to Vieira, Latin American regimes and attacks on human rights are not from now on, but from when he was minister of former president Dilma Rousseff. “We recognize that it is a subject that has to be discussed, we have been talking with them and with other countries, including in Geneva, at the Human Rights Council, because we are ready and open to discuss any matter that is necessary”, says Vieira.

Regarding the expulsion of 200 opposition leaders in Nicaragua, who also had their nationality revoked, Vieira said that Brazil has expressed its concern in the corresponding spaces. “We had the opportunity to vote in Geneva and that made our position clear, it is an issue that concerns us”, he added.

Vieira also informed that he maintains dialogue with Cuba, which has been facing a very complex economic situation. “We talk to them about all the problems”, he reinforces.

Brazil’s support for dictatorial countries will be reinforced in another visit by the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, to the country in the coming days. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should receive Maduro, on the 8th and 9th of August, at the Amazon Summit.

Maduro’s visit has been criticized by various political sectors, as Maduro is being investigated for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC).