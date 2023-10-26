Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/26/2023 – 0:07

Palmeiras defeated São Paulo 5-0, on Wednesday night (25) at Allianz Parque, and took 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship standings with 50 points.

Betting on a formation with three defenders and two well-advanced full-backs, Palmeiras dominated the match from the first half, in which they scored on three occasions, with Breno Lopes, twice, and with Piquerez. Facing such a superior opponent, coach Dorival Júnior made changes at half-time, but his team became even more fragile, conceding two more goals, from Marcos Rocha and Piquerez.

Bragantino stumble

The one who wasted a great opportunity in the round was Bragantino. Playing at home, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, Massa Bruta was defeated 2-1 by Atlético-MG and was unable to reduce the advantage against leader Botafogo, who did not enter the field in the round after the match with Fortaleza (which plays in the Copa Sudamericana final next Saturday) will be postponed.

⚫⚪ END OF GAME! GALO BEATS BRAGANTINO, 2 TO 1, AND ACHIEVES THREE MORE POINTS IN THE @BRASILEIRAO IN BRAGANÇA PAULISTA! ⚽ Hulk and Igor Gomes scored for Alvinegro#VamoGalo #GaloPaixãoNacional #RBBxCAM ️ pic.twitter.com/lLkSSZVb7s — Atlético (@Atletico) October 26, 2023

With the result, Bragantino saw a sequence of eight games without defeat in the Brazilian Championship come to an end and remained with 52 points, six less than Botafogo. Galo opened a two-goal lead thanks to Hulk and Igor Gomes, while Talisson scored for the home team.

Grêmio victory

In Porto Alegre, Flamengo gave the impression that they could come away with victory, but Grêmio recovered after the break to come away with a 3-1 victory that interrupted coach Tite’s positive streak in charge of Rubro-Negro. .

Game over: #Guild 3×2 Flamengo

TURNOVER! In a hard-fought match with goals from Ferreira, Nathan Fernandes and André, we beat the Flamengo team here at the Arena. ⚽️ #GRExFLA #Brazilian2023 pic.twitter.com/jt2lxnz96K — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) October 26, 2023

With the triumph in the match, which was broadcast by National RadioTricolor took 7th place with 46 points, while Flamengo remained with 50 points, falling to 4th place in the table.

Grêmio did not start the match well, as they felt the absence of Uruguayan center forward Luis Suarez too much. With control of the match, the Gávea team opened the scoring in the 41st minute of the first half with Everton Cebolinha.

But upon returning from the break, Renato Gaúcho made substitutions that changed the course of the match, with the addition of Ferreira, Nathan Fernandes and André, who scored the winning goals.

Other results:

Fluminense 5 x 3 Goiás

Athletico-PR 3 x 2 América-MG

Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Bahia

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Corinthians