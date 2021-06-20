In the only duel with goals this Sunday (20) in the afternoon in Series A of the Brazilian Championship, International and Ceará tied for 1-1 in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the fifth round of the competition. The teams went to five points and remain in the middle of the table. Vozão is in 11th place and Colorado is in tenth, for having inferior goal difference.

It was the set ball! Edenílson from the penalty and Lima from the foul. @SCInternational and @CearaSC also tied! #BR05 pic.twitter.com/uG76Z2q3Nm — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) June 20, 2021

Although Ceará started the game in attack, it was Inter who came out ahead. On minute five, goalkeeper Vinícius brought down forward Yuri Alberto with a crossbar from the penalty area, on the left. The penalty was scored with the help of the video referee (VAR). The steering wheel Edenilson charged and put Colorado ahead.

Vozão hit the net in the 13th minute, with Messias, but the move was canceled by referee Diego Pombo due to a fault on the part of the defender. At 27, Edenilson’s penalty was awarded for a hand touch in the area. In reviewing the play in the video, however, the referee backtracked and overruled the penalty. At 45, finally, Alvinegro left everything the same, with a beautiful free kick by midfielder Lima, who hit the crossbar before entering.

Ceará continued to be more aggressive than Inter on the way back from half-time, but did not transform the superiority into goals. At 45 minutes into the final stage, midfielder Stiven Mendoza had the chance to come face to face with Daniel, after a cross from forward Hélio, but the goalkeeper made the save. In additions, forward Caio Vidal and midfielder Patrick had opportunities for Colorado, but they failed in the submission, to the despair of coach Diego Aguirre, announced on Saturday (19) and who followed the duel in the stands of Beira-Rio.

The teams return to the field on Thursday (24), at 7 pm (Brasilia time). Ceará will host Atlético-MG at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, while Inter will visit Chapecoense at Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC). The duels are valid for the sixth round of the Brasileirão.

It stayed as it started! Neither there nor here in the match between @ECBahia and @Corinthians in Pituaçu! One point for each side… #BR05 pic.twitter.com/PPIDRZHRyh — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) June 20, 2021

In the other game in the afternoon, Bahia and Corinthians did not start from scratch at the Pituaçu stadium, in Salvador. The Steel Squadron rose to eight points, and approached the G4. Timão, with five, appears in the central part of the classification.

The first half in Pituaçu was of little offensive inspiration. A shot from the entrance of the area by midfielder Mateus Vital, at 16 minutes, and a header by defender Juninho, at 21, both outside, were the clearest chances. Despite being busier, the final stage was also of few high pitches. On minute 11, goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira saved Bahia with a header by midfielder Ramiro. At 44, midfielder Thonny Anderson turned in the area and submitted, stopping in good defense by goalkeeper Cássio.

The teams also have sixth round commitments on Thursday. At 7 pm, Corinthians measures forces with Sport at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Later, at 9:30 pm, Bahia faces Athletico-PR again in Pituaçu.

Earlier, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, Palmeiras defeated América-MG by 2-1, in a comeback. The result raised Verdão to third position, with ten points, while the miners followed in second place, with one point. The new American coach, Vagner Mancini, followed the match at the stadium.

Midfielder Geovane, 37 minutes into the first half, opened the scoring for Coelho in a shot from the edge of the area. In the next move, forward Willian tied with the head. The miners had a chance to come back ahead at 49, but goalkeeper Jailson saved the penalty hit by forward Ademir and the rebound, which was left at Geovane’s feet. In additions to the final stage, Willian ensured the hosts’ triumph in an angle shot, after entering the area from the left and receiving a pass from fellow striker Luiz Adriano.

Palmeiras returns to the field for the sixth round this Wednesday (23), at 7 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. On Thursday, at 4 pm, América hosts Juventude at Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

