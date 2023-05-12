The cold front that advanced over the center-south of the country this week, bringing rain and also cold air of polar origin, will continue to impact the weather condition in the coming days. Until next Sunday, the 14th, when Mother’s Day is celebrated, there is a possibility of record low temperatures for several Brazilian capitals, as occurred on the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21st.

On Saturday, the 13th, Porto Alegre and Vitória should record the coldest mornings of the year. Belo Horizonte may have successive low temperature records this Friday, the 12th, Saturday and Sunday, according to Climatempo.

For São Paulo and Curitiba, the best chance of setting a new cold record this year will be on Sunday morning.

In Campo Grande, according to the Brazilian meteorology company, this year’s new cold record is more likely to happen on Saturday. As for Cuiabá, the greatest possibility is to be on Sunday.

Negative thermometers in the south of the country

In some parts of the southern region of the country, there has been frost formation in the last two days, such as in areas of the Serra Gaúcha and Serra Santa Catarina. In the early hours of Wednesday, the 10th, a temperature of minus 2.2°C was recorded, as measured by the Epagri-Ciram, in Bom Jardim da Serra, in Santa Catarina. According to a projection by Climatempo, there is still the possibility of frost and temperatures close to zero this Friday in the region.

Check out the lowest temperatures this year, as measured by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) made until Wednesday, 10:

São Paulo: 12.3°C on April 21st

Rio de Janeiro; 15.0 °C on April 21st

Victoria: 20.3°C, on May 3

Belo Horizonte: 16.4°C on April 21st

Porto Alegre: 10.4°C on April 20

Florianópolis: 11.3°C on April 20

Curitiba: 9.2°C on April 21st