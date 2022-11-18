The fight against poverty and climate change, as well as investment in infrastructure, are the priorities of Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn if he is elected president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). And “more dialogue with the assembly of governors”.

Because the bank, founded more than sixty years ago, needs peace.

“The next president will have to face an IDB with low morale, with many conflicts, much more ideological, that needs to be re-energized”, but “this is both a challenge and an opportunity”, he told AFP.

“It will be necessary to work with people who come from a period of great conflict”, says the economist, who took leave as head of the Latin American department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to defend his candidacy for the presidency of the IDB.

The last president of the entity, the American Mauricio Claver-Carone, had friction with some member countries. His tenure was fraught with controversy from his appointment, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to his dismissal for favorably treating a female subordinate with whom he had a close relationship.

– Internal conflict –

“We need a leader who is not ideological, who is not partisan, someone who does not discuss issues that are not fundamental”, guaranteed Goldfajn, nominated by the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defeated at the polls by Luis Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the presidential elections.

The candidacy of this former president of the Central Bank of Brazil generated conflict in the transition team for the president-elect.

When asked if he has the support of Lula, who has not yet commented on the matter, Goldfajn replied “yes”. “There is no one in Brazil who opposes my name”, he guaranteed.

For now, his priorities seem to be aligned with those of the PT leader.

The fight against poverty and inequality, “not only in terms of income, but also in terms of gender”, is at the top of her list, especially after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which triggered inflation and increased hunger.

Then comes climate change, something Goldfajn says he fought against at an NGO “that taught Amazonian tribes how to use natural resources” to avoid cutting down trees.

The economist believes it is important to be able to assume the objectives of the Paris Agreement, which establishes zero emissions and decarbonization targets to limit global warming. “It is necessary to discuss the matter with the IDB’s board of governors, but we have to be able to assume (the commitment) with real loans.”

The third axis of his proposal is “investment in physical and digital infrastructure, because connectivity today is very relevant”, he highlighted.

Goldfajn, who claims to be “a good manager and administrator”, believes that the IDB should study how to increase efficiency and proceed in stages.

It is necessary to analyze “how to optimize the capital that exists, how to optimize the bank’s balance sheet” and “there are ways to do it, with cross guarantees, with the purchase and sale of securities, measuring the risks that exist in the portfolio”, he explained.

In addition, it is necessary to “look at the effectiveness of using the projects”.

– Dialogue and transparency –

Then, “it is necessary to increase the capitalization of IDB invest”, which offers financial products destined to private sector projects, “because it is achieving its objectives”.

“In the future we should think about capitalizing” the IDB’s public arm, “discussing with everyone”, in reference to the entity’s governors, with whom, if elected, he would like to go hand in hand.

“It is necessary to dialogue with the assembly of governors, guide all of us, say that this is where we are going and, together with the president, define how to get there”, he said. And governors too “must act with communication and transparency”.

On Sunday, this assembly of governors will elect the new president of the IDB in a vote based on the voting rights of the member countries, which vary according to the number of shares in the institution.

Brazil, the United States and Argentina together hold almost 53% of these voting rights.