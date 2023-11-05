October 7th drastically changed the reality of those who live in or visit Israel, following the attack carried out inside the country by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

That day, the Islamic group carried out a massive land and air attack on Israeli territory, which resulted in the death of more than 1,400 people, the majority of them civilians, leaving 5,000 injured and at least 242 hostages, including dozens of children and elderly people who remain missing.

In the context of this tragedy, there are some Brazilian citizens, who were in the country when it all started. A People’s Gazette, businesswoman Gabriella Caterinque Cohen, who has dual citizenship – Brazilian and Israeli –, said that she was visiting her parents in Tel Aviv with her brother, on the eve of a Jewish holiday, when the conflict began. What was supposed to be a happy reunion for the family turned into a moment of terror.

“I was visiting my family during the Sukkot holiday in Tel Aviv when it all started. After arriving in the country, I stayed in the middle of the war for two weeks and saw my brother, who was also on a trip to the country, being called up by the Defense Forces (IDF)”, said Gabriella, who was born in Israel and moved with family to Brazil at the age of five, during the Second Intifada, one of the historic conflicts between the State of Israel and Palestinian groups, an event that also left thousands dead between 2000 and 2005.

The Brazilian reported that her parents, Yehuda and Lúcia Cohen, left Brazil in December last year, returning to Israel two decades after their first departure, as the situation had returned to normal.

She and her brother remained in Brazil, but planned the trip for pleasure during the Jewish festivals that take place in September and October. “The war was a surprise for everyone, no one expected it. It was the holidays of Sukkot and Shabbat, important dates in the Jewish calendar, in which everyone stops their activities to rest and spend time with their family. Many soldiers were at home, with their families, at that time. Hamas took advantage of the fragility of an important day to attack,” she said.

Gabriella explained that she managed to return to Brazil because her return trip was already scheduled and the company she traveled with was the only one that did not cancel flights that day.

However, his brother, Yoav Caterinque Cohen, was called up to serve in the Army and is now operating inside Gaza.

“He went with me to visit our parents. As he was a reservist, he was called up and is now inside Gaza by the Givati ​​brigade, which fights terrorism, since the 27th, when ground operations began. We have no contact with him,” he said.

In addition to her brother, the businesswoman said she has friends who are fighting for Israel on the borders of Lebanon and Syria, where the war continues indirectly by militias linked to the Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance led by Iran that rejects the existence of the Israeli state. She has other family members born in Israel who remain in the country amid the war.

The businesswoman’s parents remained in Tel Aviv until they managed to buy tickets to Brazil, a few days ago, on a commercial flight. According to her, they are in Espírito Santo and are waiting for the conflict to end before returning home.

“My parents came to Brazil until the war ends, in a temporary reality. It’s a very difficult situation, my mother is constantly panicking since she went through all this, even more so with my brother inside Gaza,” she reported.

On October 27, the Army announced the beginning of the new phase of the conflict to overthrow Hamas, with the official entry of military personnel into territory controlled by Hamas, where terrorists have underground tunnels and use civilians as human shields to “dribble” the Israeli counteroffensive.

Israel’s new military action increases tensions in the Middle East, where fears of an escalation of the conflict reign due to the activities of another terrorist group, Hezbollah, and groups allied with Iran in Syria and Yemen.

Last week, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah met with the top leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to discuss a plan to achieve “total victory” over the State of Israel.

Nasrallah said this Friday (3), in his first public statement since the start of the war, that a wider conflict in the Middle East is a “realistic possibility”.