07/09/2023 – 22:32

Botafogo visited Grêmio in Porto Alegre on Sunday night (9), withstood the opponent’s pressure in the first half and secured victory in the final 15 minutes of the match, valid for the 14th round of Série A of the Brazilian Championship. Midfielder Eduardo and striker Carlos Alberto scored for Alvinegro in Rio, who reached 36 points, 10 ahead of Flamengo, in second place. Grêmio, on the other hand, lost their 23-game unbeaten streak in the season, with 26 points on the table and dropped to third place in the Brasileirão.

The historic @Botafogo. Good night, my leader. Undisputed. Unstoppable. Unbelievable? Only for those who are not Chosen…

Tricolor Gaucho dictated the pace of the game, was more creative in the first half, and had good chances to open the scoring due to the black and white team’s difficulties in marking. In the 22nd minute, the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez shot dangerously from inside the area, but the ball went out of bounds. Two minutes later, with a free kick, Glorioso had the best opportunity to open the scoring. Midfielder Eduardo raised for Cuesta, who headed Tiquinho in the middle of the area to send it to the back of the net. However, VAR intervened and annulled Botafogo’s goal, due to Cuesta’s impediment in the move. Grêmio continued to press, but failed to finish.

On the way back from the break, Tricolor lined up several chances to open the scoring. The first of them, at four minutes, in a bomb sent by the Uruguayan Suárez on the crossbar of Lucas Perri’s goal. Seven minutes later, Perri saved a poisonous ball from Reinaldo, and repeated a great save in a golden kick by Suárez, at 28 minutes. The next minute, in the midst of the struggle, it was Glorioso who opened the scoring at Arena Grêmio. Di Plácido crossed for Eduardo inside the area to hit a plate kick. The alvinegro goal thwarted the tricolor team. In the 43rd minute, the Paraguayan Segovia intercepted Reinaldo’s wrong pass, passed the ball to Marlon, who rolled it to Carlos Alberto to increase it to Fogão: 2 to 0.

Other results

Earlier this Sunday (9), Santos defeated Goiás by 4 to 3 in Vila Belmiro – without the presence of fans due to STJD punishment -, rose to 13th position in the table (16 points). Esmeraldino, on the other hand, is in 17th place, in the relegation zone (Z4), with 17 points.

Santos’ goals in the victory against Goiás! ⚽⚽ Marco Leonardo

⚽⚽ Marco Leonardo
⚽⚽ Mendoza

Peixe reached 3-1 in the first half, with two goals from Marcos Leonardo and one from Mendonça. Goiás discounted at the end of Guilherme Marques. In the second half, Esmeraldino reacted: Guilherme Maques scored his second in the game and João Magno left everything the same in Vila Belmiro. Already at 44 minutes, the referee wrote down Lucas Hater’s penalty on alvinegro defender Joaquim. The bid was reviewed by VAR who confirmed the penalty, Mendonza charged and converted for Peixe, guaranteeing the triumph by 3 to 2.

At Arena Castelão, Fortaleza beat Athletico-PR by 1-0 with a goal by Pikachu in the second half. With the triumph, the team led by Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda to climb four positions: it is in seventh place, just one point away from entering the G6.

Red Bull Bragantino also entered the field this Sunday (9), but tied without goals against São Paulo, at Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid. The Bragança Paulista team is in sixth place in the table, with 24 points, while Tricolor Paulista has fallen to eighth place, with 22 points.























