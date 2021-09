Brazilian body is found in desert in the United States

Lenilda dos Santos had entered the country illegally and was abandoned by other people with whom she was crossing| Photo: family collection

A 50-year-old Brazilian woman was found dead in a desert in the US state of New Mexico last Wednesday (15). Lenilda Pereira Oliveira dos Santos was from the city of Vale do Paraíso, in Rondônia, and had entered the country illegally, according to the family’s account.

According to the Brazilian Kleber Vilanova, owner of a company that provides services to the Brazilian community in the United States, she and other illegal immigrants had crossed the Mexican border on the 7th and were heading towards Deming, a city in New Mexico. After a few hours of walking, Lenilda, dehydrated, became ill and was abandoned on the spot by the people who were crossing with her.

Lenilda even informed her location and asked family members for help through WhatsApp messages. The Border Patrol and Immigration were notified and searched for five days, but were unable to locate the Brazilian. Vilanova reports that he contacted the two authorities and new searches were made, and two days later the Brazilian was found dead.