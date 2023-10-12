The Brazilian bank Nu Bank broke a Guinness Record in Mexico after a diver carried out an underwater transaction for the first time 20 meters under the sea, according to managers reported this Thursday at a press conference.

The diver descended 20 meters under the sea with a cell phone which was connected with an ethernet cable to be able to have an internet connection at all times.

In addition, the descent occurred near the Chicxulub crater area, a place where more than 66 million years ago a meteorite that ended the era of prehistory.



With this fact, the bank seeks to demonstrate that it is possible for users of digital financial services to have the “absolute control of the way they interact with their money“, as they commented at the press conference.

“This feat meant saying goodbye to financial prehistory,” said David Zacarías, head of creative marketing at Nu México.

In a bid to expand in Mexico, the Brazilian Nu, considered the largest digital bank in Latin America, states in its new campaign that “financial prehistory” ends to usher in the NU era.

“We are here to tell you how a group of very creative people decided to revisit a moment that happened millions of years ago to tell something about today. A story in which we regain control of our money through digital services”said Emmanuel Romero, marketing manager of Nu México.

To accompany this achievement, Nu México, which has 3.6 million customers In the country, it will publish a campaign for which they produced more than 850 materials and that seeks to reach 50 million people starring the Mexican actress and producer Karla Souza.

The Brazilian bank has previously expressed that Mexico is one of its priority markets in the region in the face of growing competition between traditional banks and financial technology companies or “fintech.”

EFE

