Bahia defeated Athletico-PR by 2-1, at Pituaçu stadium, in Salvador, on Thursday night (24) for the 6th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. With goals from Rossi and Patrick de Lucca, the tricolor from Bahia jumped to 11 points and entered the G4. Hurricane scored with Terans and remains in the vice-leadership with 12 points.

The first chance of the game was Hurricane. In the 10th minute, Abner crossed and Terans headed out. Soon after, at 12, defensive midfielder Richard was expelled. With one more man, on minute 16, Bahia jumped ahead on the scoreboard, when defensive midfielder Patrick de Lucca took advantage of a corner kick taken by Rossi and headed it off.

However, at 39 came the tie with midfielder Terans, who, after receiving a pass from Abner, turned on the defense and submitted a cross. Bahia’s final advantage came 24 minutes into the final stage, when forward Rossi scored after an assist from Juninho.

Next Sunday (27), Tricolor measures forces with Palmeiras in São Paulo. On the same date, Athletico-PR receives Chapecoense.

