In Brazil, a baby weighing no less than 7.3 kilograms was delivered by caesarean section. The boy is currently in an incubator, but given the circumstances, he is doing fine.

The remarkable birth took place last Wednesday in the town of Parintins. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos (27) went to the hospital for a routine check-up, but the doctors ruled that they could wait no longer. The baby had already gained too much weight to sit through the pregnancy.

Doctors call the baby a 'healthy newborn'. His mother, who already has five children, was in her 40th week of pregnancy. The size of her child surprised her, but seeing her baby healthy and well is indescribable. "I thought the baby would be four kilos, but it turned out to be seven kilos. I want to thank the team of Hospital Padre Colombo who gave me strength and treated me very well since I arrived here, if it wasn't for them I don't know what would have happened. So I thank everyone," said the child's mother.

World record

Angerson’s weight is close to the Brazilian record: Ademilton dos Santos tapped 7.6 kilos when he saw the light of day in 2005. In 1955, Carmelina Fedele gave birth in Italy to a boy who weighed 10.2 (!) kilos. The world record – almost seven decades later – is still in his name.

The hospital has now started a fundraiser to provide Angerson with new clothes. With its length – 59 centimeters – it only fits in diapers and rompers that are normally suitable for babies from nine months.