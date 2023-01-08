Brazilian Attorney General Aras demanded to initiate a criminal investigation into the riots

Brazilian Attorney General Augusto Aras demanded that the prosecutor’s office of the Federal District of the Capital initiate a criminal investigation into the mass protests in the capital. Writes about it TASS with reference to the statement of the Brazilian supervisory authority.

The document says that Aras instructed to provide videos and photographs that will help identify the perpetrators.

According to preliminary estimates, about five thousand people are participating in the protests. By this hour, at least 30 people have been arrested, and another 150 have been detained. The police are gradually regaining control over the buildings occupied by vandals.

Mass protests by supporters of the country’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro began on January 8. The demonstrators demand the resignation of the government of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. The president who won the elections in October was sworn in and took office on January 1. Earlier, he declared a state of emergency in the capital of Brasilia until the end of the month and ordered the use of federal military and law enforcement forces to eliminate unrest in the capital.