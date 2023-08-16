Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/15/2023 – 22:51

Athletico-PR defeated Cuiabá by 2-0, on Tuesday night (15) at Arena da Baixada, to assume the 6th position of the Brazilian Championship. With the victory in the match that ended the 19th round of the competition, Hurricane reached 31 points. Dourado, on the other hand, remains with 28, in 8th place.

The initial stage of the confrontation between Athletico-PR and Cuiabá was not one of great emotions. Thus, the score was only changed just before the break. At 44 minutes Khellven turned the ball from right to left and found the Uruguayan Canobbio, who headed with category to overcome the goalkeeper Walter.

Just 6 minutes into the final stage, Hurricane put the ball back in the bottom of Dourado’s goal, but Chilean Vidal’s goal ended up annulled by the judge after intervention by the VAR (video referee). Thus, the final victory was only confirmed in the 36th minute, when Cuello played for Argentine attacking midfielder Bruno Zapelli, who hit hard.