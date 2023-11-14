Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 0:12

The athletes who will represent Brazil in the next edition of the Parapan American Games, in Santiago (Chile) between November 17th and 26th, began entering the Paralympic Village on the night of last Sunday (12th).

BRAZIL IS IN THE AREA! We crossed the Andes mountain range and arrived at Vila Parapanamericana in Santiago! 4️⃣ days left! #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/xEvOyIyfn7 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) November 13, 2023

A group of 133 athletes from the swimming, table tennis and wheelchair basketball teams began to occupy the two buildings designated for the Brazilian delegation (the first tower, with 13 floors, has 92 apartments and 305 beds available, and the second building, with eight floors, has 64 apartments and 224 beds).

“Unique experience. My first time in a Parapan. I was really looking forward to getting to know Vila, I hope to enjoy every second here because this competition is very important for us athletes”, declared swimmer Samuel de Oliveira, one of the 324 athletes who will represent Brazil in 17 sports.