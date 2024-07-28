Almir Júnior expresses frustration with the high costs for his family to attend the competitions in Paris

Almir Juniora Brazilian triple jump athlete, complained on Saturday (27.Jul.2024) on his X account (ex-Twitter) about the costs for his family to be able to watch him compete. Almir criticized the IOC (International Olympic Committee) for the prices “outside of Brazilian reality”.

The athlete said he will spend more than R$12,000 on 2 tickets for the days of his competition.

This is ridiculous, I’m going to have to spend more than 12 thousand reais for 2 tickets for the two days that I’m going to compete in the Olympics.

Everyone knows how important family is at this time and this is very far from the Brazilian reality. — Almir Jr. (@3almirjr) July 27, 2024

“Everyone knows the importance of family at this time and this is very far from the Brazilian reality”said Almir.

After the issue gained attention, Almir clarified that the responsibility for the prices lies with the IOC, not Team Brazil, but emphasized the need for intervention in favor of the athletes. “As I said, the tickets are not Team Brazil’s fault. But they are the only ones who can intercede for the athletes.”he explained.

O Poder360 sought a position from the IOC and the Brazilian Olympic Committee on Almir’s statements, but there was no response by the time this post was published.