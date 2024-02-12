The recent disputes between Venezuela and Guyana over control of the Essequibo region and a humanitarian crisis affecting indigenous lands of the Yanomami, in the Amazon, have led the Brazilian Army to increase its military capacity on the border, according to the region's infantry general, Ricardo Augusto. Costa Neves, to the agency Reuters.

“The latest events near the border, in our neighbors to the north, led us to anticipate some actions that we had already planned”, said Neves when announcing the 10% increase in military forces in the region, the equivalent of two thousand new soldiers, added to the 20 thousand who already work there.

According to the commander, the Army determined to increase its presence in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, one of the reasons for the military mobilization on the border. “We will have two special border platoons in that region”, added Costa Neves, in an interview.

The reinforcement will include the creation of two advanced bases permanently located within the Yanomami reserve, on the Uraricoera and Mucajaí rivers, important access routes for miners who invaded the territory, he said. “These bases will provide logistical support to environmental, indigenous and health agencies, in addition to repressing illegal activities in a zone 150 kilometers from the border.”

Another justification for raising troops is the growing tension between Venezuela and Guyana over the claimed Essequibo area, rich in oil. The situation has already led the Brazilian Army to send more soldiers, armored cars and artillery to the border state of Roraima, with the creation of a new regiment.

“We are practically tripling the size of the military force in this region. It was already foreseen in the Army's strategic planning, we are just anticipating it, as well as the receipt of artillery material. All these mechanisms were foreseen in our planning”, said Costa Neves.

On Saturday (10), Guyana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, denounced Venezuela's military movement close to the border in the context of the territorial dispute between the two countries. According to Todd, the Maduro regime's actions have a “double standard” because satellite images show a growing Venezuelan military presence near the border.

The US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has released several satellite images that reveal that Caracas was expanding its military base on Ankoko Island and the Punta Barima area near Guyana.

On the other hand, the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, announced on Thursday (8) that he plans to restructure the Guyana Defense Forces (GDF), investing in equipment with a focus on technology, assets and collaboration with allied countries.