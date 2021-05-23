Paulo Mendes da Rocha, architect, during the Mies Van Der Rohe Foundation award ceremony in Barcelona in April 2001.

In the neglected historical heart of São Paulo, the Sesc 24 de Maio civic center is crowned by a panoramic public swimming pool. That it is public and has the best views of the city is a bold and unexpected gesture, also proof of the mental youth that Paulo Mendes da Rocha, who died this Sunday, in São Paulo, at the age of 92, never lost. The Pritzker from São Paulo (obtained it in 2006) signed the reform of those old warehouses five years ago, when they commissioned him to restore the building protected by cultural heritage. Although he was known for the austerity of his brutalist buildings, the expression of reinforced concrete and the dryness of his designs, he had already shown – with the restoration of the São Paulo State Pinacoteca in 1998 – that he knew how to coexist with what already existed. That museum, like the later Muelle de las Artes (which ended in 2011 in Vitória, the city where he was born) or like the previous Museum of Sculpture of Brazil (MUBE), completed in São Paulo in 1995, added to its audacity the particular religion de Mendes: he never built a building that did not take public space into account. “No city can be solved with a museum. The supreme museum is the city itself ”, he said.

The two legendary schools of Brazilian architecture speak of the place, almost of the geography. Faced with the sensuality, expressiveness and curves that catapulted Oscar Niemeyer to world fame as head of the Carioca school, the São Paulo school, where Mendes da Rocha learned from Vilanova Artigas, defended the relationship with people, the framework for life , the strength of concrete and also its austerity, the need for the lush vegetation to coexist, shelter and shade the ramps, porches and reinforced concrete cantilevers. That is what Mendes buildings are: scenarios to be invaded by users and by nature.

Stadium of the Brazilian club Atlético Paulistano, designed by the architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha.

His first works – the Gymnasium Club Paulistano (1960), indebted to Le Corbusier and European modernity – already had the seed of what would be his architecture: understanding that it is the relationship with the place, and not with ideas, that roots and keeps a building alive. This he demonstrated in his own house Butantä (1964), radically austere, magnificently lit and lovingly shaded by vegetation. And, years later, also in the Forma store (1994), where the public space coexists with the commercial one. The same strength of concrete served thirty years later, leaving any of its designs out of time.

When Paudo Mendes collected the Pritzker Prize in 2006, he was not talking about geometry but about people. He claimed that peace is the cornerstone of architecture. “I have the impression that before the city becomes ugly, it is the people who are ugly,” he wrote in The city belongs to everyone (that José María García del Monte compiled in the collection The Cimbra published by the Caja de Arquitectos Foundation).

Chapel of San Pedro, the work of Paulo Mendes da Rocha. EFE

Mendes was expelled, along with a good part of the professors, from his chair at the São Paulo School of Architecture. It was 1964, and they did not tire of protesting against the military coup that had taken over the country. He did not teach again until 1988. Even so, and saving countless problems, he managed to build in Osaka the pavilion that represented his country at the World’s Fair in 1970. That is why his legacy today is both what he built and what he taught. And what is written (or protested). Despite the fact that he designed several museums – including the one dedicated to cars in Lisbon (2015) -, he was always suspicious of cultural centers “that distort what is true in the idea of ​​culture. Behind these centers I see only an elitist idea that serves to prevent more promising transformations in the city ”. What was he proposing? “Revitalize sites by creating new non-polluting industries.” A convinced Marxist, like Niemeyer he lived in a dream house while writing against gated communities: “Deprived of what? It is private because it is exclusive: it belongs only to them. But it also deprives them of many things, such as the medical student falling in love with a dancer. That does not happen in a private urbanization ”.