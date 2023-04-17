Yousra Adel (Abu Dhabi)

The Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, Eliana Zogheib, considered that the relations between the two countries are going through their best stages, and that the visit of His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, to the UAE will contribute to advancing the strategic partnership, noting that the UAE is Brazil’s second largest trading partner in the Gulf region, and the third largest in the Gulf region. Middle East, stressing that the two countries agreed to continue consultations on regional and international issues of common concern, such as women, peace and security, and the promotion of tolerance.

bilateral relations

The Brazilian Ambassador to the country, Eliana Zogheib, said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that the bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil are going through their best stages, noting that the visit of His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will contribute to advancing this successful strategic partnership.

She added, “Since 2008, the UAE has become Brazil’s second largest trading partner in the Gulf region, and the third largest partner in the Middle East. Recently, in 2021 and 2022, the UAE has become the main destination for Brazilian exports among Arab countries.”

And she added, “The Brazilian and Emirati economies enjoy a high degree of integration, with several axes for potential synergy in the trade and investment sectors.”

She said that the two countries have common interests in the fields of renewable energy, science and technology, sustainable development, education, climate action, defence, aviation and space, food security, agriculture, transportation, logistics and cooperation.

Joint advertising

Ambassador Eliana Zogheib considered that the joint declaration issued during the visit of His Excellency President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva constitutes the basis of an extensive agenda that will serve as a guide to deepening bilateral relations.

Regarding the importance of the visit of His Excellency the President of Brazil to the UAE, especially with regard to regional and international issues, Ambassador Eliana Zogheib said: “The visit of President Lula is very important to strengthen the partnership between Brazil and the UAE in a way that benefits our economies and strengthens the bilateral political agenda.”

She added, “In terms of trade and investments, Brazil and the UAE realize the importance of working together to expand access to regional and global markets. On the political side, the views of the two countries converge on the importance of peaceful coexistence.”

She noted that the two countries agreed to continue consultations on regional and international issues of common interest, such as women, peace and security, and the promotion of tolerance, given that the two countries are non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

commercial exchange

On the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, Ambassador Eliana Zogheib said that Brazilian exports to the UAE amounted to $2.5 billion last year, while the UAE’s imports to Brazil amounted to $2.5 billion, while the current trade volume amounted to $5.7 billion.

The most important exports of Brazil were poultry meat 29% and gold 14%, while the main import item from the Emirates was fuel oil by 89% and manufacturing products by 4.9%.

Ambassador Eliana Zogheib highlighted the importance of mutual investment in the context of economic relations between Brazil and the UAE, saying: “The volume of Emirati investments in Brazil currently exceeds $10 billion, as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Development Company have an active presence in the Brazilian economy.”

climate conference

With the approach of the COP 28 Conference, Ambassador Eliana Zogheib said that His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed, during his visit to the UAE, two important documents that pave the way for bilateral cooperation between Brazil and the UAE in the field of climate change. The first is the joint declaration between Brazil and the UAE on strengthening action and ambition. on climate change, which reaffirms the commitment of both countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «UNFCCC» and its Paris Agreement.

The second document is the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Brazil and the Government of the UAE on Climate Action, with the aim of establishing a framework to facilitate and strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate action among the participants.

Brix Plus

Regarding the contribution of the “BRICS Plus” partnership to the two countries and to the global economy, Ambassador Eliana Zogheib said: “Brazil and the UAE are currently seeking to develop means to enhance cooperation between the BRICS countries and the UAE.”